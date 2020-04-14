Left Menu
Spain's COVID-19 toll crosses 18,000 but daily deaths continue to drop

Spain's number of total deaths due to the coronavirus crossed 18,000 with 547 new deaths on Tuesday, which is a slight increase in the number of daily deaths reported as per the Spanish Health Ministry.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Spain's number of total deaths due to the coronavirus crossed 18,000 with 547 new deaths on Tuesday, which is a slight increase in the number of daily deaths reported as per the Spanish Health Ministry. On Monday, Spain had reported 517 deaths, which was one of the lowest daily increase reported in the last three weeks. As per the data from Johns Hopkins University, the current toll in Spain stands at 18,056.

The Spanish authorities have also recorded a fall in the number of active cases for the first time since the outbreak. The authorities on Tuesday observed that the active cases had come down by 299 in the last 24 hours. Spain has now 86,981 active cases. Spain's overall tally of cases including the dead and recovered stands at 172,541. It has reported the third-highest fatalities in the world just behind the United States (23,649) and Italy (20,465)

With 172,541 total cases, Spain is only behind the United States in the number of overall cases. The United States as of Tuesday has reported 5,82,594 overall cases. The world tally of cases is also nearing 2 million mark with 19,29,922 cases reported worldwide. (ANI)

