'Misinfo-demic' about COVID-19 a poison that is putting even more lives at risk: UN chief

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 14-04-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday warned that a global "misinfo-demic" about COVID-19 is spreading across the world, proliferating harmful health advice and "snake-oil solutions" on social media, describing the epidemic of misinformation as a "poison" that is putting even more lives at risk. The UN chief said at a time when people should trust science and have solidarity, the "the global 'misinfo-demic' is spreading.

"As the world fights the deadly COVID-19 pandemic – the most challenging crisis we have faced since the World War-II – we are also seeing another epidemic, a dangerous epidemic of misinformation," Guterres said. "Harmful health advice and snake-oil solutions are proliferating. Falsehoods are filling the airwaves, he said.

The UN chief announced a new United Nations communications response initiative to flood the internet with facts and science while "countering the growing scourge of misinformation, a poison that is putting even more lives at risk. "With common cause for common sense and facts, we can defeat COVID-19 -- and build a healthier, more equitable, just and resilient world." Guterres voiced concern over the "wild conspiracy theories" infecting the Internet, saying "hatred is going viral, stigmatizing and vilifying people and groups." He urged nations to unite against this disease of misinformation while battling COVID-19. "The vaccine is trust. First, trust in science," he said, adding that he salutes the journalists and others fact-checking the mountain of misleading stories and social media posts.

"Social media companies must do more to root out hate and harmful assertions about COVID-19," he said, adding that there must be trust in institutions — grounded in responsive, responsible, evidence-based governance and leadership. "Together, let's reject the lies and nonsense out there," he added.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

