Left Menu
Development News Edition

Algerian author wins top Arab fiction prize for 'Spartan Court'

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 15-04-2020 01:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 01:19 IST
Algerian author wins top Arab fiction prize for 'Spartan Court'

Algerian author Abdelouahab Aissaoui on Tuesday won a prestigious prize for Arabic fiction with his novel "The Spartan Court". Backed by the UK's Booker Prize Foundation, the International Prize for Arabic Fiction (IPAF) is financed by Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism.

Aissaoui will receive $50,000 and funds will be provided to translate the book into English, the organisers said on their website. Published by Dar Mim, "The Spartan Court" is a historical novel that relates the power struggle between Ottoman and French colonial powers in Algeria at the start of the 19th century.

Born in the northern Algerian city of Djelfa in 1985, Aissaoui graduated in electromechanical engineering before devoting himself to writing, penning several books and receiving many awards. The Spartan Court "invites the reader to gain a greater understanding of live under occupation and the different forms of resistance that grow against it," said Muhsin al-Musawi, chair of the prize's five-member judging panel.

"With its deep, historical narrative structure, the novel does not live in the past, but rather it challenges the reader to question present reality," he added, in remarks published on the IPAF website. "The Spartan Court" was chosen from a shortlist of six novels. The five other authors, from Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon and Syria will each receive $10,000, the organisers said.

They said one aim of the prize, conceived in Abu Dhabi in 2007, is to promote the translation of Arabic literature into English. Due to movement restrictions imposed by UAE authorities to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the winner was announced online.

Abu Dhabi, capital of the emirate of the same name, has become an increasingly significant cultural hub and hosts the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Former aide accuses Biden of sexual assault, campaign denies it

A former aide to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has in several media interviews accused him of sexually assaulting her nearly 30 years ago when he was a U.S. senator, an assertion that Bidens campaign has strongly den...

Iraq suspends Reuters for three months over report on coronavirus cases

Iraq has suspended the licence of the Reuters news agency after it published a story saying the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country was higher than officially reported.Iraqs media regulator said it was revoking Reuters licence...

Health care workers are 10%-20% of US coronavirus cases

Between 10 and 20 of U.S. coronavirus cases are health care workers, though they tended to be hospitalized at lower rates than other patients, officials reported Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first nat...

Canada's Shaw Communication to temporarily lay off about 10% of workforce

Canadian telecom services provider Shaw Communications said on Tuesday it would temporarily lay off about 10 of its workforce, due to uncertain business conditions driven by the coronavirus crisis. The company had about 10,000 employees, ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020