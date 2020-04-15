Left Menu
COVID-19 cases in France exceed 1 lakh mark

The number of coronavirus cases reported in France has passed 100,000, top French health official said on Tuesday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 15-04-2020 01:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 01:30 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Paris [France], April 15 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of coronavirus cases reported in France has passed 100,000, top French health official said on Tuesday. "As of this evening, we have passed the 100,000 mark in terms of test-confirmed coronavirus cases," Jerome Salomon told reporters.

France now has 103,573 confirmed cases, with 5,497 new infections recorded in the past 24 hours. The death toll is 15,729. Of them, 10,129 were hospital patients. The number of people who died in hospitals in the past day is 559.

On Monday, President Emmanuel Macron extended the nationwide lockdown until May 11. Restrictions on public life went into effect on March 17 in a bid to limit the spread of the deadly coronavirus. (Sputnik/ANI)

