Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Taylor Swift, Oprah join huge global event

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2020 03:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 02:30 IST
People News Roundup: Taylor Swift, Oprah join huge global event

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Taylor Swift, Oprah join huge global event to celebrate coronavirus workers

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Oprah Winfrey have joined a global broadcast special telecast this weekend that will recognize the efforts of workers on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said on Tuesday. The "One World Together at Home" event, a combination of music, comedy and stories from doctors, nurses and grocery workers, also announced an additional six-hour streaming event that will include appearances by major sports stars, including British Formula One racing champion Lewis Hamilton, U.S. women's World Cup soccer player Megan Rapinoe, World Cup skier Lindsey Vonn and dozens of other singers, actors and social media influencers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

99-year-old WWII vet beats coronavirus in Brazil

A 99-year-old World War II veteran in Brazil was released from hospital with military honours Tuesday after recovering from COVID-19. Second Lieutenant Ermando Piveta, who served in the Brazilian artillery in Africa during World War II, was...

Trump announces funding halt to World Health Organization

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a suspension of US funding to the World Health Organization because he said it had covered up the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak in China before it spread around the worldTrump told a press con...

U.S. awards airports $10 billion in grants amid travel falloff

The U.S. Transportation Department on Tuesday awarded nearly 10 billion to U.S. airports struggling with a massive falloff in travel demand because of the coronavirus pandemic. Congress approved the money late last month and the department ...

Armed men board vessel in Gulf of Oman - UKMTO

Armed men boarded a vessel at anchor in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations UKMTO said.The vessel is now reported to be at anchor approx. 3nm nautical miles off Ras Al Kuh, in vicinity of 25-48N 057-14E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020