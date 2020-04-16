Left Menu
US coronavirus death toll tops 27,000

The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 27,000 people in the United States, the highest number of fatalities in any country, data from the Johns Hopkins University showed on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2020 02:08 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 02:08 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], April 16 (Sputnik/ANI): The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 27,000 people in the United States, the highest number of fatalities in any country, data from the Johns Hopkins University showed on Wednesday.

As of 2:55 pm EST (6:55 pm GMT), fatalities in the US reached 27,085, according to the university's Coronavirus Resource Center.

A total of 614,482 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the US, which is more than three times the number of infections in any other country. (Sputnik/ANI)

