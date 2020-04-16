Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff

Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staffReuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 04:09 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 04:09 IST
Alphabet Inc's Google will slow hiring for the rest of the year, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told the company's staff in a memo on Wednesday.
"We'll be slowing down the pace of hiring, while maintaining momentum in a small number of strategic areas, and onboarding the many people who've been hired but haven't started yet", a Google spokesperson said. Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-15/google-to-slow-hiring-for-rest-of-2020-ceo-pichai-tells-staff?sref=y3YMCJ4e the news earlier in the day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sundar Pichai
- Alphabet Inc
- Bloomberg
ALSO READ
Stay home, save lives: Google Doodle shares tips to prevent spread of coronavirus
Google data shines light on whether coronavirus lockdowns worldwide are working
Lola Álvarez Bravo – Google doodle on first Mexican female photographer
Google to publish user location data to help govts tackle virus
Google releases location data to show if coronavirus lockdowns working in 131 countries