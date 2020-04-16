Left Menu
Development News Edition

China, Europe show restarting virus-hit economies not easy

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 16-04-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 12:49 IST
China, Europe show restarting virus-hit economies not easy

As countries consider how to restart their virus-halted economies, the early experiences in China and parts of Europe show it will be no easy task. Workers back on the job are wary of spending much or going out. Shoppers are staying away from the few stores reopening. Masks and social distancing measures are not fading. And pervasive is the fear the coronavirus could return if lockdowns meant to stop its spread are eased too much, too quickly.

Still, leaders are anxious to reopen factories, schools and shops and to repair the economic damage from the pandemic that has claimed more than 137,000 lives of more than 2 million people infected. Some Chinese cities tried reassuring consumers by showing officials eating in restaurants. In the US, people have begun getting relief checks to help them pay the bills.

Rome's streets were largely deserted despite some stores reopening. In Vienna, clothing store owner Marie Froehlich said her staff was happy to be back after weeks cooped up at home. But dependent largely on tourism, she expects the business will take months to return to normal. “Until then, we are in crisis mode,” she said.

Truck salesman Zhang Hu in Zhengzhou, China, is back at work but his income plummeted because few people are buying 20-ton rigs. “I have no idea when the situation will turn better.” In the US, with many factories shut down, American industrial output shriveled in March, registering its biggest decline since the nation demobilized in 1946 at the end of World War II. Retail sales fell by an unprecedented 8.7%, with April expected to be far worse. And troubling data indicate the worst may still be to come in many parts of the world.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging stepped-up efforts to prepare Africa, warning that the continent “could end up suffering the greatest impacts.” Singapore's outbreak has jumped more than 1,100 cases since Monday. It had looked to be successful in containing a first wave of infections, but the new cases are occurring among workers from poorer Asian countries who live in crowded dormitories and work in the tiny city-state's trade-dependent economy. In Brazil, a war of words has broken out over President Jair Bolsonaro's lackadaisical approach to the virus.

“We're fighting against the coronavirus and against the 'Bolsonaro-virus,'” Sao Paulo state Gov. João Doria told The Associated Press in an interview, adding that he believes the president has adopted “incorrect, irresponsible positions.” The US began issuing one-time payments this week to tens of millions of people as part of its $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package. But another part of the relief package, a $350 billion paycheck protection program aimed at small businesses, is running dry after being open for only a matter of days. Negotiations were accelerating in Washington over a $250 billion emergency request to help. The U.S. has recorded more than 30,000 deaths — the most in the world — and over 600,000 confirmed infections, by a Johns Hopkins University count. Still, the nightmare scenarios projecting a far greater number of deaths and hospitalizations have not come to pass, raising hopes from coast to coast and prompting stronger calls for easing of restrictions.

Foreign leaders, meanwhile, rushed to the defense of the World Health Organization after Trump vowed to halt U.S. payments to the UN agency for not sounding the alarm over the virus sooner..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

As virus hits Japan, deflation risks grow while bars, restaurants ail

For someone like Sumako Furihata, who owns two small restaurants in Tokyos Akasaka nightlife district, the coronavirus health crisis has been a nightmare that crushed sales and put her in a difficult situation. Many of her rivals in the dis...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX in flux before U.S. jobless claims, China GDP

Emerging markets in Europe and the Middle East made small gains on Thursday, while their Asian counterparts fell after the International Monetary Fund forecast no economic growth in Asia for 2020. Investors held off large trades before econ...

Dutch study suggests 3% of population may have coronavirus antibodies

A study of Dutch blood donors has found that around 3 have developed antibodies against the new coronavirus, health authorities said on Thursday, an indication of what percentage of the Dutch population may have already had the disease. The...

Think about safety net for critical areas of economy: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.

Think about safety net for critical areas of economy Cong leader Rahul Gandhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020