Nevada approves betting on LOL European Masters

Nevada sportsbooks may offer wagering on the League of Legends European Masters. The state's gaming control board issued a notice of approval on Thursday for three wager types: head-to-head, match winner and overall winner.

The group stage of the European Masters Spring season starts on April 22. Earlier this week, Nevada regulators gave consent for sportsbooks to offer odds on the League of Legends European Championship (LEC), League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) and the Overwatch League.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2 and iRacing were also granted clearance "in the last several weeks," according to esportsinsider.com. Gambling on esports has been seen as a lifeline for sportsbooks struggling with the lack of live sports during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

