Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish house prices stable in February, before coronavirus disruption

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 17-04-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 16:24 IST
Irish house prices stable in February, before coronavirus disruption
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Irish residential property prices rose 1.1% in February from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, but activity appears to have collapsed since then after the country imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

While the February data suggested a continued stabilization in the market in the first two months of the year, Ireland introduced a series of restrictions in March to try and contain the virus, including a stay-home order, which will stay in place until May 5. The activity has collapsed as a result, Davy Stockbrokers chief economist Conall MacCoille wrote in a note on Friday, with 700 transactions added to the state's property price register in the week to April 15, close to 40% lower than the weekly average in January and February.

Estate agents had stopped viewings before the restrictions were tightened late last month, which MacCoille said could push transactions to a negligible level and even prevent the CSO from publishing a house price inflation reading for April. "Ultimately, a functioning housing market will require the COVID-19 business restrictions to be relaxed making questions on where house prices go redundant for now," MacCoille said, predicting volatile price movements in the illiquid market.

"It is possible that transactions could bounce back in Q3 if the restrictions are relaxed, but almost certainly not sufficient to make up for the disruption early in the year." House prices have stabilized over the last year has shot up for five years following a strong economic recovery from a property crash a decade ago. Prices, which were down 0.1% month-on-month in February, according to the data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Friday, are 17.9% below their 2007 peak.

However the economic shutdown has more than trebled the unemployment rate to 16.5% - at least temporarily - and consumer sentiment suffered its largest monthly drop on record in April, a survey showed on Thursday. Ireland's central bank has estimated that gross domestic product could fall by 8.3% in 2020 and that unemployment could reach 25% before falling back to 12.6% at the end of the year, assuming the current containment measures the last three months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

China says it will step up macro policies to offset coronavirus pandemic impact

China will step up macroeconomic policies to offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as its economy faces unprecedented challenges, the ruling Communist Partys politburo said on Friday, state television reported. China will make prude...

COVID-19: 17 more charter flights to repatriate stranded Brits from India

The UK government on Friday announced an additional 17 charter flights next week, with a total capacity of around 4,000 passengers, to bring home British nationals stranded in India since last month amidst the international travel lockdown ...

Aviation sector to take 6-24 months to recover from COVID-19 blow: Survey

The aviation industry may take between six months to two years to recover from the severe blow dealt by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey carried out by global consultancy ICF. The survey, conducted among senior and mid-leve...

Patients inconvenienced as several city hosps cease ops for sanitisation after COVID-19 deaths

With several hospitals in the city and neighbouring Howrah district ceasing operations after patients admitted there died due to Covid-19, people here have been largely inconvenienced, some having to do without treatment for their ailments ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020