Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal's daily wagers walk home amid coronavirus lockdown

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 19:35 IST
Nepal's daily wagers walk home amid coronavirus lockdown
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Stuck in the coronavirus lockdown without a source of income, thousands of daily wagers in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu and other cities have been forced to walk for days to reach home. Life has become difficult, especially for those who have been staying in rented rooms in Kathmandu either for study, work or other purposes, as the country extended the lockdown period until April 27. Daily wage earners have been hit worst due to the lockdown as they are running out of money and food items, although some of them have received relief packages distributed by the local authorities. The lockdown, which began on March 24 has entered third week on Friday. The month long lockdown has forced thousands of people to walk home as businesses have been shut down in cities. Especially those working in construction sites and factories have been hit hard as the government has put in place strict measures to enforce the lockdown. Thousands of workers who depend on daily wages, whose income has dried up and left with no option but to leave for their homes were heading home during the night despite the ban on movement. Painful stories of children, women and physically challenged people walking home hundreds of km are pouring in from across the country, according to local media reports. Some people have even braved to walk 400-500 km on foot to their home situated in far-West Nepal from Kathmandu as they did not have other options.

According to a media report, a group of 17 laborers had walked from Kathmandu to Rajapur, Bardiya in Western Nepal. It took them a week to reach home, covering a distance of 575 kilometers. Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission has urged the government to provide relief and make necessary arrangements for laborers, sick people, and marginalized communities, who have been stranded on way to their home on foot. The main opposition party, Nepali Congress, has expressed its concerns over the suffering of workers and daily wage earners due to lockdown restrictions.

The number of infected persons has remained constant at 16 for the past four days in the country. One person has already recovered from the disease. So far tests have been conducted on 7,688 people for COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Africa needs more than $200 billion to respond to pandemic, U.N. chief says

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday urged creditors to grant a debt standstill for all developing countries, not just the poorest, warning that many faced debt distress due to a global recession triggered by the coro...

Belgium's traveller community adjusts to lockdown

With travelling the roads a way of life for the Sinti community, Belgian Etienne Charpentier and his family say that having their freedom restricted due to the coronavirus epidemic is hitting them especially hard.Life is not the same anymor...

Russian virus cases top 32,000, Putin warns of 'very high' risks

Russia said Friday it had recorded 32,008 coronavirus cases, including a record 4,070 in the last 24 hours, as President Vladimir Putin warned of very high risks, particularly in the ill-equipped provinces. Official figures showed more than...

Respect paid to Biju Patnaik in conformity with lockdown norms

Workers and supporters of Odishas ruling BJD on Friday paid homage to former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik from within the confines of their homes on his 23rd death anniversary which was observed during the lockdown. The ruling party leaders,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020