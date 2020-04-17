Left Menu
Development News Edition

US provides USD 8 mn aid to Pak to help fight coronavirus

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:06 IST
US provides USD 8 mn aid to Pak to help fight coronavirus

The US on Friday said it is helping Pakistan in its fight against coronavirus with more than USD 8 million in new contribution. The US embassy here said Ambassador Paul Jones discussed several new ways with the government and said Washington was partnering with Islamabad to combat the coronavirus pandemic which has infected over 7,000 people and killed more than 130.

“With more than USD 8 million in new contributions, the United States is collaborating with the Government of Pakistan to help stop the spread of coronavirus nationwide and to care for afflicted people,” the US mission said in a video message. All of these contributions were identified as top priority needs by the Pakistani authorities, and they are fully paid for by the American people, according to the statement.

This funding will be utilised for a number of activities, including providing three new mobile labs so that Pakistanis living in virus hotspots can be tested, treated and monitored through USD 3 million in contributions. It would also be used to fund high-tech emergency operation centers in Islamabad, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan with USD 1 million.

The support will help expand partnership with USD 2 million to train community healthcare workers to assist people in their homes to lessen the burden on hospitals. It will also be used to conduct life-saving activities in Afghan refugee and host communities in Pakistan with USD 2.4 million, administered by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

“What I’ve described today is the latest chapter in a long, vibrant US-Pakistan health partnership,” said Ambassador Jones. He said the latest support builds on US contributions over the past 20 years of more than USD 1.1 billion in the health sector, and more than USD 18.4 billion overall to the US-Pakistan development partnership.

“Together, we can stop the spread of this deadly disease to protect our loved ones and regain our prosperity and freedom,” Jones added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Africa needs more than $200 billion to respond to pandemic, U.N. chief says

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday urged creditors to grant a debt standstill for all developing countries, not just the poorest, warning that many faced debt distress due to a global recession triggered by the coro...

Belgium's traveller community adjusts to lockdown

With travelling the roads a way of life for the Sinti community, Belgian Etienne Charpentier and his family say that having their freedom restricted due to the coronavirus epidemic is hitting them especially hard.Life is not the same anymor...

Russian virus cases top 32,000, Putin warns of 'very high' risks

Russia said Friday it had recorded 32,008 coronavirus cases, including a record 4,070 in the last 24 hours, as President Vladimir Putin warned of very high risks, particularly in the ill-equipped provinces. Official figures showed more than...

Respect paid to Biju Patnaik in conformity with lockdown norms

Workers and supporters of Odishas ruling BJD on Friday paid homage to former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik from within the confines of their homes on his 23rd death anniversary which was observed during the lockdown. The ruling party leaders,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020