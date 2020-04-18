People News Roundup: UK's Prince say look after mental health in COVID-19 crisis; R. Kelly's NY sexual abuse trial postponed to Sep and more

People News Roundup: UK's Prince say look after mental health in COVID-19 crisis; R. Kelly's NY sexual abuse trial postponed to Sep and moreDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2020 02:50 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 02:26 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
UK's Prince William and Kate say: look after mental health in coronavirus crisis
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate urged people to look after their mental health during the novel coronavirus outbreak and drew attention to the particular psychological strain felt by frontline health workers. "We can feel frustrated, miss loved ones or get anxious," William, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth, and Kate said in an interview promoting a government Every Mind Matters online platform which gives tips on mental health.
Singer R. Kelly's New York sexual abuse trial postponed to September
Singer R. Kelly's sexual abuse trial in New York has been postponed to Sept. 27 as a judge ruled on Thursday that the previously scheduled July 7 date was not realistic in light of the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly of the federal court in Brooklyn said at a hearing conducted by telephone that potential jurors would be summoned to fill out written questionnaires on Sept. 14.
Chilean best-selling author Luis Sepulveda dies in Spain of COVID-19
Chilean author Luis Sepúlveda, best known for his book "The Old Man Who Read Love Stories," died on Thursday of COVID-19 in a hospital in Asturias, the region of northern Spain where he lived for several decades, his publisher and Spanish media reported. The 70-year-old author, who exiled to Spain during the 1973-1990 dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, had spent weeks in a hospital in Oviedo fighting the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The writer had recently returned from a literary festival in Porto, Portugal.
