Left Menu
Development News Edition

Africa deaths above 1,000, including Nigerian chief of staff

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 18-04-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 14:22 IST
Africa deaths above 1,000, including Nigerian chief of staff
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Africa now has more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday, while Nigeria said the president's chief of staff had died. A total of 52 of the continent's 54 countries have reported the coronavirus, with the overall number of cases more than 19,800.

Nigeria's government said Abba Kyari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, died Friday of COVID-19. "May God accepts his soul," the statement said. Kyari's case had been one of the highest-profile in Africa. Several government ministers and a US ambassador were infected with the virus earlier in Burkina Faso.

The World Health Organization on Friday noted a 51 percent increase in cases in Africa and a 60 percent jump in deaths in the past week. But the WHO chief warned that because of a shortage of testing "it's likely the real numbers are higher than reported." The Africa CDC has said more than 1 million test kits will be rolled out starting next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia reports 54 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Malaysian health officials reported 54 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the lowest daily increase since the government imposed curbs on movement and business on March 18, taking the cumulative total to 5,305.The health ministry also repor...

Congress says govt doing 'injustice' to retailers, seeks level-playing field for them

The Congress on Saturday highlighted the plight of retail traders during lockdown, alleging the government is doing injustice to them by allowing only e-commerce companies to sell non-essential itemsCongress senior spokesperson Ajay Maken d...

Envoy says over 2,200 stranded French citizens evacuated from India post lockdown

Over 2,200 French citizens who were stranded in India due to the COVID-19 lockdown have been evacuated till now, Frances ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, said on Saturday, while appreciating the excellent cooperation of central and loc...

Screening of entire Lovely Professional University campus shall be completed by today evening: Spl. Chief Secretary, Punjab

The screening of the entire Lovely Professional University campus shall be completed by today evening, said KBS Sidhu, Spl. Chief Secretary, Punjab on Saturday. Thereafter, Administration shall be focusing on the PG accommodations around th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020