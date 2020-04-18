Left Menu
Development News Edition

Queen cancels birthday gun salute in Covid-19 lockdown

PTI | London | Updated: 18-04-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 16:23 IST
Queen cancels birthday gun salute in Covid-19 lockdown

Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled all traditional celebratory plans for her 94th birthday on April 21 amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday. For the first time in her 68-year reign, the 93-year-old monarch has said there would be no gun salutes in the royal parks around the country or any other form of celebration.

“Her Majesty was keen that no special measures were put in place to allow gun salutes as she did not feel it appropriate in the current circumstances,” a Buckingham Palace aide was quoted as saying. Her birthday will be marked by a social media post from the Palace on Tuesday. Birthday wishes from members of the royal family would take place over calls or video calls due to the current social distancing measures in place to try and curb the spread of Covid-19, which has claimed 14,576 lives in the UK.

The customary Trooping the Colour parade, which marks her birthday celebrations in early June, had already been cancelled as the lockdown came into force last month. The future Queen Elizabeth II was born on 21 April 1926 as the daughter of Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon and the future King George VI, then the Duke and Duchess of York. At the time, her uncle, the Prince of Wales and later King Edward VIII, was expected to marry and produce heirs, making her third in the line of succession. She went on to become monarch as the heir of King George VI in 1952.

The Queen has been based at Windsor Castle since last month with husband, 98-year-old Prince Philip, from where she has issued a pre-recorded televised address to the nation as well as an Easter message in the last few weeks. “We know that coronavirus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be – particularly for those suffering with grief – light and life are greater,” she said in her Easter message earlier this month.

“May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future. I wish everyone of all faiths and denominations a blessed Easter,” she said. In her historic televised address, the Queen made a special reference to heart-warming stories coming out of different parts of the world, including the Commonwealth, as a rallying call for resilience during the pandemic.

The monarch, who is also Head of the 54-nation Commonwealth, referred to the very British “attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humoured resolve and of fellow-feeling” as she made a wider global callout to say that in the years to come, everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to the Covid-19 challenge. “Across the Commonwealth and around the world, we have seen heart-warming stories of people coming together to help others, be it through delivering food parcels and medicines, checking on neighbours, or converting businesses to help the relief effort,” the Queen said. “And though self-isolating may at times be hard, many people of all faiths, and of none, are discovering that it presents an opportunity to slow down, pause and reflect, in prayer or meditation,” she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Sam Smith says he ‘definitely had’ coronavirus

Singer Sam Smith says weeks before lockdown began he was convinced that he had coronavirus and went into self-isolation in his Los Angeles home. The Oscar-winning musician said he and his sister were having symptoms for COVID-19 before the...

COVID-19: Manipur releases 69 prisoners to decongest prisons

A total of 69 prisoners were released on Saturday from different jails in Manipur as per the Supreme Court guidelines to decongest prisons in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, an official said. Of the 69 released prisoners, 64 were from...

Popular actor Avneet Kaur celebrates Baisakhi on Kwai Live

New Delhi India, April 18 ANINewsVoir Bollywood diva and popular TV actor Avneet Kaur celebrated this Baisakhi by making her debut on short videos app Kwai. Avneet hosted an hour-long Kwai Live chat in the evening and regaled her fans by sh...

Karnataka minister draws flak from BJP and Cong for defying lockdown norms

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu drew flak from his own party the BJP as well as the Congress for allegedly letting hundreds of people throng the Rupangudi Road in Ballari to collect food packets from him. Visuals showed that the peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020