Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telecommuting arrangements at UN HQ extended till May 31

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 18-04-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 22:06 IST
Telecommuting arrangements at UN HQ extended till May 31
The UN chief said senior management will be working on measures for an eventual phased and gradual return to work in the premises as and when considered “safe”. Image Credit: Wikipedia

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that telecommuting for all staff, diplomats, and personnel at the UN headquarters, put in place due to COVID19, has been extended till May 31. The UN chief said senior management will be working on measures for an eventual phased and gradual return to work in the premises as and when considered "safe". The Secretary-General informed staff Friday evening that the current telecommuting arrangements at UN headquarters will be extended through May 31, a decision taken following consultation with senior staff and UN medical services, spokesperson for the UN Chief Stéphane Dujarric said.

The UN chief said telecommuting arrangements will be constantly reviewed as subsequent extensions may be necessary. "In parallel, senior management is also working on measures for an eventual phased, gradual and flexible return to work in the compound whenever it is considered safe for us to do so," Guterres said any decision to fully re-open the UN headquarters for staff and other personnel will be guided by medical advice, continuous risk assessments, local conditions, including school closures, and criticality of functions for our business continuity. Telecommuting was implemented in the UN headquarters with effect from March 16 till April 12. All UN staff was required to work from home unless their physical presence in the workplace was needed to carry out essential services. Following extensive consultations with senior management, including the Medical Director, Guterres had announced telecommuting as part of precautionary measures at UN headquarters to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19.

New York City, home of the UN headquarters, is the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak in the US, with 122,148 confirmed virus cases and more than 7,890 COVID-19 deaths and another 4,309 probable deaths, people who did not have a positive COVID-19 laboratory test, but their death certificate lists as the cause of death "COVID-19" or an equivalent...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Morocco extends coronavirus lockdown till May 20 - Government

Morocco will extend lockdown measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus for another month until May 20, the government said on Saturday. The decision was made by the government council as the number of coronavirus cases rose to 2670,...

Marginal dip in COVID-19 cases: 49 reported in TN

Tamil Nadu reported a marginal dip in the number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 49 people testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total number in the state to 1,372, the government said. On Friday, 56 people had tested positive fo...

Two more die of COVID-19 in Bengal, toll rises to 12

West Bengal reported two more coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, taking their number to 12 as 23 new cases surfaced in the state, a top official here said. The states count of COVID-19 infections stands at 233 as of now, Chief Secretar...

Youth dies after beaten by miscreants during sanitisation work in UP's Rampur

A youth died after being allegedly beaten by miscreants in Rampurs Motipura village when he went for sanitisation work in wake of COVID-19. The police have registered an FIR against five persons of the same village.The deceased brother has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020