AI airlifts 3 lakh rapid test kits from Guangzhou

A special Air India (AI) flight to Guangzhou airlifted three lakh rapid antibody test kits on Saturday, which are headed to Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

ANI | Guangzhou | Updated: 18-04-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 23:19 IST
An Air India aircraft at Guangzhou airport (Image credit: Vikram Misri/Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri tweeted: "Nearly 3 Lakh Rapid Antibody Tests have just been airlifted by Air India from Guangzhou | Supplies are headed to Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. Great work on the ground by our team at @cgiguangzhou."

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on April 16 had also tweeted that "determined efforts of Lifeline Udan continue to add strength to India's resilient fight against Covid19. 247 flights have now carried 418 tons of medical & essential cargo across 2, 45,293 km since 26th March 2020." (ANI)

