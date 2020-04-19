Left Menu
Development News Edition

20 of Afghan president's palace staff have virus: officials

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 19-04-2020 00:41 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 00:37 IST
20 of Afghan president's palace staff have virus: officials
"Twenty-odd people are infected with COVID-19 in the presidential palace. However, it is (being) kept under wraps to ensure no panic is caused," one government official said. Image Credit: ANI

About 20 workers in Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's palace have tested positive for the coronavirus, two officials told AFP on Saturday, but so far, there is no indication the president himself has been infected. "Twenty-odd people are infected with COVID-19 in the presidential palace. However, it is (being) kept under wraps to ensure no panic is caused," one government official said.

A second official confirmed the number and said an additional 12 people from the president's administrative office had also contracted the virus. Ghani's spokesman Sediq Sediqqi declined to comment and referred questions to the health ministry, which also would not comment, saying it did not disclose the identity of its patients.

Ghani, 70, recently began his second term as president and faces multiple crises, including a floundering peace process and an attack on his authority by his bitter rival Abdullah Abdullah, who also has claimed the presidency. Kabul is currently on a coronavirus lockdown, which authorities recently extended for three weeks, and all government offices are shut.

Afghanistan has officially reported only 933 cases of coronavirus, including 33 deaths. But the impoverished nation has had only limited access to testing, and observers fear the real numbers are much higher.

Ghani lives in a sprawling palace compound in central Kabul. Recent official photos have shown him wearing a mask and gloves, and mainly holding online meetings with officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Air India opens bookings on select domestic routes from May 4, intl from June 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Number of coronarivus cases in Egypt passes 3,000

Egypt confirmed 188 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,032, according to a health ministry statement.Nineteen new deaths caused by the illness were reported, raising the total to 224.Egypt has imposed a ...

Riot Games offering up to $100K for vulnerabilities in Vanguard

Riot Games has offered hackers up to 100,000 to discover vulnerabilities in Vanguard, the controversial anti-cheat system used by Valorant. The payouts that Riot Games have posted on their HackerOne bounty board reportedly are some of the b...

Coronavirus cases in Delhi climb to 1,893, death toll 43: Authorities

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Saturday climbed to 1,893, with 186 fresh cases and one death being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. Of the total 43 fatalities reported till ...

44 jihadists found dead in Chad prison: prosecutor

A group of 44 suspected members of Boko Haram, arrested during a recent operation against the jihadist group, have been found dead in the prison where they were being held, Chads chief prosecutor announced SaturdaySpeaking on national telev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020