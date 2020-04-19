Left Menu
Development News Edition

Basketball-Vanessa Bryant posts tribute to Kobe on wedding anniversary

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2020 04:35 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 04:35 IST
Basketball-Vanessa Bryant posts tribute to Kobe on wedding anniversary

Vanessa Bryant described her late husband Kobe as "my king" in a message posted on social media on Saturday on what would have been the couple's wedding anniversary. "My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby," she wrote on Instagram to accompany a photo of the couple.

"I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you." Basketball superstar Kobe and one of the couple's daughters, 13-year-old Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in southern California on Jan. 26.

Kobe and Vanessa have three surviving daughters who were not on the helicopter. Kobe, a five-times NBA champion, was a fierce advocate for women's basketball.

He loomed large over the Women's NBA draft on Friday, when commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the new Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's registers 7,497 confirmed coronavirus cases, 650 deaths

Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Saturday that Mexico has registered 7,497 confirmed coronavirus cases and 650 deaths.That is up from 6,875 cases and 546 deaths on Friday.Lopez-Gatell said on Thursday the country mig...

Brazilian drivers protest virus lockdown restrictions

Hundreds of people denouncing pandemic lockdown measures opposed by President Jair Bolsonaro snarled traffic in major Brazilian cities. Protesters in trucks, cars and motorcycles, some wrapped in the countrys green and yellow flag, honked h...

Report: Nuggets to promote Booth to GM

The Denver Nuggets plan to promote assistant general manager Calvin Booth to general manager, The Athletic reported Saturday. The GM post was vacated earlier this month when Arturas Karnisovas left to become the Chicago Bulls new executive ...

Kings sign G Ingham to entry-level deal

The Los Angeles Kings signed goaltender and former sixth-round draft pick Jacob Ingham to a three-year entry-level contract on Saturday. Ingham, 19, played in 46 games with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League this past season...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020