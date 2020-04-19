Iran's COVID-19 tally exceeds 82,000, death toll over 5,100
Iran's number of coronavirus infections has exceeded 82,000, of which 5,100 have been fatal, an adviser to the country's health minister, Alireza Vahabzadeh, said on SundayANI | Tehran | Updated: 19-04-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 19:46 IST
Iran's number of coronavirus infections has exceeded 82,000, of which 5,100 have been fatal, an adviser to the country's health minister, Alireza Vahabzadeh, said on Sunday "[Over the past 24 hours] 1,343 new cases of the coronavirus were detected across the country. To date, there is a total of 82,211 [cases]. Unfortunately, over the past 24 hours, 87 people have died, the death toll rose to 5,118," Vahabzadeh wrote on Twitter.
The health official added that 57,023 people have recovered since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Iran. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide stands at 2,343,293 with 161,330 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Tehran
- Alireza Vahabzadeh
- Johns Hopkins University
ALSO READ
Iran's coronavirus cases top 53,000 as Turkey's total surpasses 20,000
Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 3,452 - Health Ministry
Iran hits back at Pompeo over dissident killing accusation
Iran warns of coronavirus surge after many ignore 'stay home' rules
Iran says virus contagion slows for fourth day