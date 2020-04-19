Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraq lifts suspension of Reuters licence

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-04-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 19:52 IST
Iraq lifts suspension of Reuters licence
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire

Iraqi authorities on Sunday lifted a suspension of Reuters' licence to work in the country. The news agency's licence was suspended earlier this month over a report on the number of coronavirus cases in Iraq.

The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) informed Reuters it was lifting the suspension "to allow transparent and impartial work by the media ... in adherence to operating according to the regulations of media broadcasting rules" set out by the independent body. Reuters said it was "very pleased the suspension has been lifted and we can continue to report from Iraq". "We appreciate the efforts made by the Iraqi authorities and the CMC to promptly resolve the matter," the agency said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus relief deal possible Sunday for U.S. small businesses -officials

U.S. lawmakers are very close to an agreement on approving extra money to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and could seal a deal as early as Sunday, congressional and Trump administration officials said. I think were v...

North Korea denies that Kim sent Trump 'a nice note' North Korea

North Korea on Sunday dismissed as ungrounded President Donald Trumps comment that he recently received a nice note from the Norths leader, Kim Jong Un. Trump said during a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic Saturday that I received...

Small, medium enterprises should act prudently, avoid over-leveraging: SBI chief

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Sunday urged small and medium enterprises to act prudently and avoid over-leveraging during the current situation where there is a lot of uncertainty. Speaking at an event organised by FICCI Lad...

24 quarantined for suspected coronavirus escape from hospital

At least 24 people admitted in a state-run hospital in Maharashtras Palghar district for suspected coronavirus infection escaped from the facility over the last two days, police said on Sunday. A total of 187 persons were quarantined at the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020