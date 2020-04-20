Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least 8 domes of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib collapse, India demands urgent rectification

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 20-04-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 00:25 IST
At least 8 domes of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib collapse, India demands urgent rectification

At least eight domes of the newly renovated Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan fell apart due to a thunderstorm, raising questions over the use of poor quality material for the extension of the revered Sikh shrine as India took up the matter with Islamabad and demanded that the damage be urgently "rectified and remedied." Photos of the collapsed domes and other damage to the shrine due to the inclement weather went viral on social media over the weekend. In November last year, the two countries threw open a corridor linking Dera Baba Sahib in Gurdaspur in India and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, in a historic people-to-people initiative.

Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine. It is the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev. Questions are being raised over the sub-standard material used for extension of the Kartarpur Sahib ahead of the corridor's opening.

The domes, which are generally made of cement and iron, were erected using fiber sheet as the government seemed to have compromised in construction to meet the November 9 deadline to open the corridor. According to a Pakistani official, at least eight domes were damaged and fell apart due to strong winds and rains late on Friday night.

"The domes were made of fiber that is why they were dislodged by strong winds," he said. The Indian government took up the issue with Pakistan, saying the damage to the structures in the gurudwara has caused "great consternation" among the Sikh community.

"India has urged Pakistan that in deference to the sentiments of the Sikh community, the deficiencies which led to the damage to the newly constructed structures be urgently rectified and remedied," said a source. However, the Pakistan government has claimed that it has repaired "the damage caused by winds and rains at Kartarpur Sahib within hours." In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson later said in Islamabad the domes were repaired within 24 hours of the damage.

The spokesperson also said the Indian side had raised the issue of damaged domes with Pakistan through a Note Verbale, but the “domes had already been repaired before the Indian Note Verbal was received.” PTI MZ SH RS AKJ RS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. coronavirus death toll rises as cases hit 750,000 - Reuters tally

The U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus rose to more than 40,000 on Sunday, the highest in the world and almost double the number of deaths in the next highest country Italy, according to a Reuters tally. It took the United States 38...

Lockdown: BMC to allow certain public works from Monday

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC has issued a fresh set of directives as per which it will allow from Monday certain public works during the lockdown, including filling of potholes on roads and laying of water supply lines. In the...

Wynn Resorts CEO calls for Las Vegas Strip to conditionally reopen in mid- to late May

Wynn Resorts Chief Executive Officer Matt Maddox on Sunday called on the Nevada governor to begin to reopen the Las Vegas Strip in mid- to late May with extensive safety measures in place, assuming the state is in line with certain benchmar...

At least two dead after 'senseless' Canadian shootings - CBC

At least two people, one of them a police officer, have died in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia after a gunman went on a 12-hour rampage, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. said on Sunday. The accused gunman - 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020