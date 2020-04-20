US coronavirus deaths top 40,000: Johns Hopkins

US coronavirus deaths top 40,000: Johns HopkinsPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 00:59 IST
The number of deaths from the new coronavirus in the United States topped 40,000 on Sunday, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University
It showed the number of fatalities countrywide at 40,585, with almost half of them in New York.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
