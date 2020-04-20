Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dylan's 'Times They Are A-Changin' lyrics for sale for $2.2 million

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 01:48 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 01:48 IST
Dylan's 'Times They Are A-Changin' lyrics for sale for $2.2 million

Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics to his 1960s classic "The Times They Are A-Changin'" are going up for sale with a $2.2 million asking price in what could mark a world record for rock lyrics.

Gary Zimet, owner of Los Angeles-based autograph dealers Moments in Time, said on Sunday the one-page sheet of lyrics, written in a notebook and with changes and scribbles, was originally owned by Dylan's current manager, Jeff Rosen, and was now being sold by an anonymous private collector. "It's not an auction. It's a private sale. First come, first served," Zimet told Reuters.

Dylan's handwritten lyrics to "Like a Rolling Stone" fetched a world-record $2 million when they were sold at auction by Sotheby's in New York in 2014. "The Times They Are A-Changin'", written by Dylan in 1963 and released on his 1964 album of the same name, is regarded as one of the most iconic protest songs of the 1960s.

Zimet said he was also selling the lyrics of two other Dylan songs - his 1965 track "Subterranean Homesick Blues" for $1.2 million, and 1969 ballad "Lay Lady Lay" for $650,000. "They are not quite as important, as iconic," said Zimet, explaining the lower prices. "'Subterranean Homesick Blues' is certainly a major, major song but not in the same league as 'The Times They Are A-Changin'."

The lyrics to popular songs, especially when handwritten and with scratched-out ideas or doodles, have become some of the most sought-after items for collectors of celebrity memorabilia. Don McLean's 16-page draft for "American Pie" fetched $1.2 million in 2015, while Paul McCartney's scribbled partial lyrics for a recording of "Hey Jude" sold for $910,000 at an online auction earlier this month.

Dylan, 78, last month released his first original music in eight years with a 17-minute song called "Murder Most Foul" that was inspired by the 1963 assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy. In 2016, Dylan became the only singer-songwriter to win the Nobel Prize for Literature.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: France says coronavirus crisis easing; Spain coronavirus death climb by lowest daily amount and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.France says coronavirus crisis easing, but far from overThe coronavirus situation in France is improving slowly but surely and shortages of protective gear such as face masks are easing, ...

Gunman in Canada kills more than 10 people in rampage -police

A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed more than 10 people, including at least one police officer, during a 12-hour rampage, authorities said on Sunday. Police told reporters that 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman shot people in ...

Expelled from Mozambique, fugitive cocaine boss heads to Brazilian jail

Mozambique on Sunday expelled a fugitive Brazilian cocaine trafficker following his arrest this week, a case that underlines the growing global reach of Brazils so-called First Capital Command PCC gang, officials said.Gilberto Aparecido dos...

Entertainment News Roundup: Dylan's 'Times They Are A-Changin' lyrics for sale and Who's Who of pop culture unites for 'One World'

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Dylans Times They Are A-Changin lyrics for sale for 2.2 millionBob Dylans handwritten lyrics to his 1960s classic The Times They Are A-Changin are going up for sale with a 2.2 mill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020