Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK royal Meghan accuses tabloid press of causing rift with her father

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-04-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 16:46 IST
UK royal Meghan accuses tabloid press of causing rift with her father

Britain's tabloid media harassed and manipulated the father of Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, leading to a rift between them, documents filed by the British royal's lawyers to London's High Court on Monday said. Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday tabloid, for breaching her privacy by printing a letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle.

In the document to the High Court ahead of a hearing on Friday, Meghan's lawyers said tabloid newspapers, particularly the Mail, had harassed and humiliated her father, contributed towards a fallout between them, and misquoted from the letter she sent him. The legal action comes after Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, announced they would no longer work with four of Britain's major tabloid newspapers, saying they were guilty of false and invasive coverage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Maguire confident Man Utd on course to compete for titles again

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire believes the Red Devils are on the right track towards contending for the Premier League title again. United have not won the league since Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013 and were a mammoth 3...

COVID-19: Assam gets 9,600 Chinese test kits from Centre

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the Centre has sent 9,600 Chinese rapid test kits for COVID-19, and appealed to people to not create any controversy over the products import. With the help of the kits, the state gov...

'Listen to your heart': Indigenous elders channel tough love in Earth Day film

Indigenous elders from Alaska to Australia have come together to deliver some tough love in a new film for Earth Day the human race will only survive if we start putting our minds at the service of our hearts.Produced by Academy and Emmy aw...

The 100 Season 7’s new ‘ruthless’ antagonist revealed, What latest we know so far

Fans are expecting The 100 Season 7 this year despite the coronavirus pandemic which has hit the entertainment industry very badly as the American post-apocalyptic science fiction drama TV series has nourished its practice of premiering one...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020