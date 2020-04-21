Palestinians condemn new Israeli 'annexation government'

The Palestinians condemned the formation of a new Israeli "annexation" government Monday, saying the agreement would wreck hopes of peace

"The formation of an Israeli annexation government means ending the two-state solution and the dismantling of the rights of the people of Palestine," Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh tweeted.

