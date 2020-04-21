Left Menu
Development News Edition

Climate change robs Native American fisherman of his livelihood - and his heritage

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 15:16 IST
Climate change robs Native American fisherman of his livelihood - and his heritage

Long before Europeans set foot on this rugged stretch of Pacific coastline, Francis McCrory's ancestors rowed wooden canoes to catch a bounty of salmon, enough to feed the entire Quinault tribe.

As the generations passed, the fish would be so plentiful, the tribe even had a surplus to barter with early Dutch traders. These days, McCrory pilots a motorboat instead of the canoes of his forefathers. And he sees no future for his family on the water.

"It's a sad situation," said the 68-year-old, who goes by the nickname JR. "I worry about my grandkids and what it's going to be like for them. We are stressing to them to get real jobs." McCrory is one of millions of people around the globe on the front lines of a losing battle with climate change, their lives changed utterly by its impact on politics, economies and culture.

Climate change is even threatening McCrory's home village: Rising seas have forced the Quinault tribe to begin moving hundreds of residents of Taholah to higher ground. McCrory started fishing salmon when he was 12, using a skiff to haul nets filled with salmon with his father.

"There was a lot of salmon in those days – all species – coho, steelhead and our sockeye, the blueback," he said, referring to a species unique to the region and prized by the tribe. "You could make a good living in those days." McCrory still fishes for a living, but he says it takes hours of work to land a few salmon, and he hopes his 33 grandchildren will avoid the hard lifestyle.

The tribe has also banned fishing for the blueback species for the past three years because of low numbers, keeping him off the water during their spring run. He and other fishermen now supplement their income by taking tribal government jobs, clearing riverbanks of debris in what is called "village beautification."

"They try to hire as many fishermen as they can so they can get some income," he said. "You don't get rich, but you can make money and pay your bills." The salmon still features heavily in tribal iconography. One is painted on the entrance to the tribal council office, another carved into a totem pole on the main street. It is also a traditional meal at family gatherings and tribal rituals, cold smoked on cedar planks.

Last year McCrory and his siblings traveled up north along the coast to buy a sockeye from the Lummi tribe for their family reunion because none were available closer by. But he said, "It just didn't taste the same."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Scamsters spin 'blessing looms' to mint easy money as world battles corona crisis

As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, fraudsters are minting easy money with numerous blessing loom scams, where gullible people are being lured with promise of at least eight-fold returns if they pay to enter certain online groups...

US STOCKS-Futures slide as U.S. crude crashes below zero

U.S. stock index futures resumed their slide on Tuesday as gloomy quarterly earnings reports and a historic plunge in U.S. crude prices to below zero raised the specter of a deep global recession in the coming months.Wall Street fell on Mon...

Lockdown: Two workers on way home on foot run over by train

Two labourers who were heading towards their home on foot due to the coronavirus lockdown were killed after being run over by a freight train in Chhattisgarhs Koriya district on Tuesday, police said. The mishap took place around 8 am betwee...

Japan waiting for Golden Week to decide on extending coronavirus emergency -sources

Japan will decide during its Golden Week holiday between April 29 and May 6 whether to extend its month-long state of emergency to fight a widening coronavirus outbreak, government and ruling party sources told Reuters on Tuesday.Prime Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020