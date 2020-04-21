Left Menu
11 new coronavirus cases in Nepal, total positive cases rise to 42

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-04-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 20:51 IST
Coronavirus cases in Nepal on Tuesday rose to 42 after 11 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in eastern Udayapur district, health authorities said. All the 11 cases -- nine men and two women -- are from Udayapur where recently 12 Indian nationals who were staying in a mosque tested positive for the infection.

With 11 more people testing positive for the coronavirus, the number of COVID-19 patients has jumped to 42 in Nepal on Tuesday, confirmed the Ministry for Health and Population. Five COVID-19 patients have already returned home after treatment, according to officials. With this, the number of active COVID-19 patients in the country stands at 37.

So far coronavirus tests have been conducted on 8,763 persons to confirm the infection. Meanwhile, the government has intensified security near Nepal – India border to stop cross border transmission of coronavirus.

Dozens of temporary security posts have been installed and thousands of Armed Police Forces have been mobilized to halt trans-border movement of people, according to officials.

