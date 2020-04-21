Ireland bans gatherings of over 5,000 until the end of August

Ireland on Tuesday said large-scale events would remain banned until the end of August, as part of measures to tackle the coronavirus outbreak

The government said in a statement that local authorities had been told that "events requiring licences in excess of 5,000 (people) will not be considered for the period up to the end of August".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.