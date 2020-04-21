South Africa aiming for new viable airline from SAA business rescue

The South African government will work with trade unions to ensure that a new financially viable and competitive airline emerges from South African Airways (SAA) business rescue process, the public enterprises ministry said on Tuesday.

In a virtual meeting with unions, the inter-ministerial committee on SAA reiterated that the government was not in a position to provide more capital to the state-owned airline, the ministry said in a statement.

SAA entered a form of bankruptcy protection in December, since then it has had to suspend all commercial passenger flights due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

