Will not rest in its pursuit of justice for those responsible for Easter attack in Lanka: Pompeo

The US said on Tuesday that it will not rest in its pursuit of justice for those responsible for the Easter Sunday attack in Sri Lanka a year ago, as the island nation commemorated the first anniversary of the deadly assault. Nine suicide bombers, belonging to local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ) linked to ISIS, carried out a series of blasts that tore through three churches and as many luxury hotels in Sri Lanka, killing more than 250 people and injuring over 500 on the Easter Sunday on April 21, 2019.

"We stand in solidarity with the survivors of this brutality, and pray for their healing. Just as the Government of Sri Lanka works to hold those involved to account, the United States will not rest in its pursuit of justice for those who commit such atrocities,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. Marking the anniversary of the terrorist bombings that shattered the peace of Sri Lanka and the world on Easter morning one year ago, Pompeo said that these malicious attacks targeted churches and hotels, places where people had gone to worship and to enjoy time together on a holiday. “We remember the more than 250 victims of these ISIS-inspired attacks, including five U.S. citizens, and extend our deepest condolences to their families and friends,” he said.

“Together with our Sri Lankan friends and partners, we reaffirm our shared commitment to countering terrorism while respecting civil liberties, to ensuring sustainable development for all, and to freedom of religion and belief that supports mutual respect,” Pompeo said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.