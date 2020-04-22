Left Menu
U.S. videogame sales surge in March as lockdown keeps people indoor

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 01:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 01:31 IST
U.S. videogame sales surge in March as lockdown keeps people indoor

Videogame sales in March hit their highest in over a decade, as Americans turned to games like "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" and "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" because of lockdowns to stem the spread of the coronavrius.

Sales of gaming hardware, software and accessories in the United States jumped 35% to $1.6 billion last month from a year earlier, according to data https://bit.ly/2VqVNtf from research firm NPD. The sales and growth are the highest for the month since March 2008, when sales grew over 52% to $1.8 billion, NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said.

Nintendo's life-simulation title "Animal Crossing: New Horizons", launched last month, topped NPD's best-selling list, followed by Activision Blizzard Inc's battle blockbuster "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare". As the coronavirus shut down the country and forced millions inside their homes, certain businesses including gaming, online streaming and video conferencing have witnessed a boost in user engagement.

Analysts have expected gaming sales to benefit in the near-term from the stay-at-home orders. "NBA 2K20" from Take-Two Interactive Software Inc and Sony's baseball simulation game "MLB: The Show 20" were also among the most sold games, the data showed.

Sales of gaming consoles Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch rose 63% to $461 million in March from a year earlier. Nintendo Switch hardware sales more than doubled. New-generation consoles, Microsoft Corp's Xbox Series X and Sony's PlayStation 5 are expected to come out at the end of the year.

