U.S. videogame sales surge in March as lockdown keeps people indoor

U.S. videogame sales surge in March as lockdown keeps people indoorReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 01:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 01:31 IST
Videogame sales in March hit their highest in over a decade, as Americans turned to games like "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" and "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" because of lockdowns to stem the spread of the coronavrius.
Sales of gaming hardware, software and accessories in the United States jumped 35% to $1.6 billion last month from a year earlier, according to data https://bit.ly/2VqVNtf from research firm NPD. The sales and growth are the highest for the month since March 2008, when sales grew over 52% to $1.8 billion, NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said.
Nintendo's life-simulation title "Animal Crossing: New Horizons", launched last month, topped NPD's best-selling list, followed by Activision Blizzard Inc's battle blockbuster "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare". As the coronavirus shut down the country and forced millions inside their homes, certain businesses including gaming, online streaming and video conferencing have witnessed a boost in user engagement.
Analysts have expected gaming sales to benefit in the near-term from the stay-at-home orders. "NBA 2K20" from Take-Two Interactive Software Inc and Sony's baseball simulation game "MLB: The Show 20" were also among the most sold games, the data showed.
Sales of gaming consoles Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch rose 63% to $461 million in March from a year earlier. Nintendo Switch hardware sales more than doubled. New-generation consoles, Microsoft Corp's Xbox Series X and Sony's PlayStation 5 are expected to come out at the end of the year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Americans
- United States
- Nintendo
- Sony
- Microsoft Corp
ALSO READ
US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official
Scores of Indian Americans tested positive with coronavirus, several died
United States deports Haitians despite coronavirus fears
Pharma company founded by Indian-Americans donates hydroxychloroquine tablets in US
African-Americans dying of coronavirus at higher rates, preliminary data shows