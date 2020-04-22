Left Menu
Development News Edition

Potential COVID-19 vaccine developed at Oxford to be tested on people this week

A potential vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the University of Oxford is set to be trialled on people for the first time on April 23, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said on Tuesday.

ANI | London | Updated: 22-04-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 11:43 IST
Potential COVID-19 vaccine developed at Oxford to be tested on people this week
British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

A potential vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the University of Oxford is set to be trialled on people for the first time on April 23, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said on Tuesday. According to the secretary, the government is "throwing everything at" developing a new successful vaccine, and two of the leading vaccine developments around the world are taking place in the UK, at the universities of Oxford and Imperial College, Sputnik reported.

"I can announce that the vaccine from the Oxford project will be trialled in people from this Thursday. In normal times, reaching this stage would take years and I am very proud of the work taken so far," Hancock said at a press conference broadcast on the government's Twitter. The secretary added that the government allocated 44.5 million pounds ($54.6 million) to both universities to fund scientists' clinical trials, which were "making rapid progress." In addition, the authorities will finance manufacturing capability "so that if either of these vaccines safely works, we can make it available for the British people as soon as humanely possible."

As of Tuesday, the UK Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed 129,044 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak. In total, 17,337 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Shakib to auction 2019 WC bat to raise COVID-19 fund

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has decided to auction the bat he used during the 2019 ODI World Cup to help raise money for the fight against deadly coronavirus pandemic. Shakib, who is currently serving a two-year ban from all...

5 more COVID-19 deaths reported from Gujarat

Death of five more COVID-19 patients has been reported from Gujarat on Wednesday, taking the toll in the state to 95, state Health Department said.94 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Gujarat, taking the state tally to 2272...

Lightning strike kills man in J-K's Poonch

A 62-year-old man was killed after being struck by lightning in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. Hussain Mohammad was grazing his sheeps and goats in the periphery of his village in Balnoi area near the Line ...

FieldFresh Foods ties up with Zomato, Swiggy, Dunzo for home deliveries

FieldFresh Foods Pvt Ltd on Wednesday said it has tied up with online food delivering platforms Zomato and Swiggy along with door-to-door delivery app Dunzo for home deliveries of its premium food brand, Del Monte. Under the partnerships, D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020