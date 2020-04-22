Left Menu
Virus-hit Ruby Princess cruise ship to depart Australian waters on Thursday

The Ruby Princess cruise ship which hit the docks of Sydney after reporting some 13 COVID-19 positive patients onboard, is now set to leave Australian waters on Thursday.

Ruby Princess cruise ship (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

The Ruby Princess cruise ship which hit the docks of Sydney after reporting some 13 COVID-19 positive patients onboard, is now set to leave Australian waters on Thursday. According to the New South Wales police, the Port Kembla harbour shipping movements schedule states the ship is set to leave at 4 p.m. (local time), Sydney Morning Herald reported.

On Wednesday, the crew who remain aboard said they were told owners plans to sail from Australian waters for the Philippines, with possible stops in Indonesia and India to repatriate more crew. The Ruby Princess was originally set to leave on Sunday, but passengers were deemed too sick to make the trip home.

Police removed 115 crew members from the Ruby Princess on Wednesday, with 21 testing positive for the infection. At least 57 crew members from six countries disembarked from the ship on Tuesday, one of whom has tested positive for COVID-19. The sick crew member will be taken to an NSW Health-managed hotel for a 14-day quarantine period before flying home.

The media further reported that all passengers on the cruise, which disembarked in Sydney on 19 March will receive a full refund of their cruise fare paid. (ANI)

