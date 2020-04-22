Left Menu
Development News Edition

AT&T misses revenue estimates as coronavirus weighs on business

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 17:01 IST
AT&T misses revenue estimates as coronavirus weighs on business
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

AT&T Inc's first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations and the company pulled its annual forecast on Wednesday, as the impact of the coronavirus outbreak overshadowed strong growth in monthly phone subscribers. The Dallas-based phone giant is the first of the big U.S. communications companies to report quarterly results, providing a glimpse into the resiliency of the telecoms sector.

Shares of AT&T were up 1% at $30.15 in premarket trading. AT&T said the pandemic reduced earnings by 5 cents per share. Advertising sales, which was severely hit due to the postponement of live sports such as March Madness and lower wireless equipment sales, led to a $600 million decline in revenue.

The company said it had limited visibility for the rest of the year, but added that it had enough free cash flow to pay dividends and make debt payments. The coronavirus pandemic has battered stock markets and forced companies to withdraw financial guidance amid spending cuts and massive layoffs.

To increase liquidity, the company entered into a $5.5 billion loan agreement, adding to its debt that has already been a point of contention for its investors. The company reported $154.3 billion in net debt as of the end of March. In the first three months of the year, AT&T added 163,000 net new monthly phone subscribers, beating the average Wall Street estimate of 90,700. AT&T was able to earn more customers despite shutting down more than 40% of its retail stores and reported 0.86% in postpaid phone churn, an improvement over last year's churn of 1.07%.

The company said that the coronavirus pandemic had a $435 million impact on EBITDA. AT&T lost 897,000 so-called premium TV subscribers, which includes its satellite TV provider DirecTV and a small number of U-Verse users as more consumers cut cords amid the pandemic.

WarnerMedia, which suffered the brunt of the impact from the pandemic, reported $7.4 billion in revenue, down from $8.4 billion from a year earlier. The company reported total revenue of $42.8 billion, missing Wall Street expectations of $44.2 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Excluding items, AT&T reported earnings per share of 84 cents, missing analysts estimates of 85 cents, according to Refinitiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Britain's Zoom parliament makes an almost glitch-free debut

British lawmakers upended 700 years of history on Wednesday, grilling stand-in leader Dominic Raab by video link in an unprecedented but largely successful hybrid parliament session forced by the coronavirus outbreak. As Britain endures its...

Safe as houses? Trading from home tests bank defences during crisis

Trading worth billions of dollars has shifted to kitchen tables or bedrooms as traders work through the coronavirus crisis from home, testing patchy fixes to make sure they stick to the rules. Far away from the strict confines of a dealing ...

FOCUS-Glow at home: Beauty industry remakes product pitches in the age of coronavirus

Out smoky eyes, red lipstick, and fake eyelashes. In dewy skin, under-eye concealer, moisturized hands.The 500 billion global beauty industry has almost overnight changed what and how it markets to a clientele hidden behind masks or stuck a...

NFL-Teams turn to virtual NFL Draft parties amid coronavirus outbreak

The NFL Draft usually brings fans together in hopes their team can land a blue-chip prospect but the coronavirus outbreak has scuppered those plans this week and fans are instead ready to party in a virtual format.The NFL Draft, typically a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020