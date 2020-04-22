Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Prince William, Kate Middleton launch new mental health helpline

PTI | London | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 18:19 IST
COVID-19: Prince William, Kate Middleton launch new mental health helpline
Prince William (File photo) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Britain's Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on Wednesday launched a new mental health helpline targeted at the National Health Service and other key workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic fightback. The project, called Our Frontline, will be a combination of one-to-one support and online resources for any NHS workers, carers, emergency services personnel, and key workers whose psychological wellbeing comes under pressure during the crisis.

"Over the past few weeks, millions of frontline workers across the UK have put their physical and mental health on the line to protect us all during the coronavirus pandemic," said William, the second in line to the British throne. "Every day, they confront traumatic situations at the same time as having to contend with their own worries about the risks to themselves and their families. That takes a real toll, and as I've seen for myself through my work with the air ambulance, without the right support at the right time, the challenges they face will only be greater," he said.

The 37-year-old said the couple's Royal Foundation will do all it can to support the Our Frontline project, which will be its top priority for the months ahead. The foundation is formally backing the new initiative from leading charities and organizations to provide round-the-clock mental health support to everyone from teachers and nurses to bus drivers.

Mind, Samaritans, Shout – a text messaging helpline supporting people in crisis – Hospice UK and the Royal Foundation have united for the new service. Frontline staff and key workers can call or text a trained volunteer and access specially developed online resources, tool kits and advice to support their mental health. Paul Farmer, chief executive of Mind, said: "Every day, those working in health and social care, 999 services, and other vital roles – staff working in supermarkets, pharmacies, transport, catering and cleaning to name a few – face huge challenges to their physical and mental health.

"That's why it's so important they can easily access information and contact trained advisers to help promote good mental health, any time of day or night." The total number of confirmed cases in the UK have reached 1,29,044 and 17,337 people have died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Australia seeks probe into coronavirus spread, France and UK say now not the time

Australia sought support for an international probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic in calls with U.S. President Donald Trump and major powers, but France and Britain said now was the time to fight the virus and not apportion b...

Saudi Arabia may re-route tankers if U.S. imposes crude import ban - sources

Saudi Arabia is looking into re-routing millions of barrels of oil onboard tankers sailing to the United States if President Donald Trump decides to block imports of crude from the Kingdom, shipping and trade sources say.Some 40 million bar...

Coronavirus movement ban for seniors, youth illegal - Bosnia'S top court

Bosnias top court ruled on Wednesday that a measure curtailing freedom of movement for people older than 65 and younger than 18 to try and halt the spread of the coronavirus is not in line with the constitution. In response to an appeal by ...

Jagan speaks to Vijay Rupani on stranded fishermen issue; AP to extend Rs 2K aid to each fisherman

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to extend a one-time financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each to about 6,000 fishermen from the state stranded at Veraval in Gujarat in view of the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to the COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020