Moslemuddin, one of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's assassins, arrested in India: Reports

Risaldar Moslemuddin, convicted of killing Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been arrested in West Bengal in India, media reports said.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 22-04-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 23:58 IST
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, known as the architect of Bangladesh's independence, was killed along with most of his family members at his home in 1975.. Image Credit: ANI

Risaldar Moslemuddin, convicted of killing Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been arrested in West Bengal in India, media reports said. Moslem, who had long been absconding, was arrested from North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, days after Abdul Majed, another killer of Bangabandhu was arrested from Kolkata and hanged in Dhaka, Daily Star reported citing Anandabazar Patrika.

Moslem, one of the 12 assassins who were awarded death sentence for the 1975 killing, fled the country after Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League came to power in 1996. However, the Bangladesh government said they are not aware of such development, Dhaka Tribune reported. The country's Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said: "As you are hearing, we are also hearing (the news of the arrest). But there is no confirmation."

"Our NSI (National Security Intelligence) does not know anything. Our SB (Special Branch) does not know anything," he told Dhaka Tribune on Monday. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, known as the architect of Bangladesh's independence, was killed along with most of his family members at his home in 1975. His daughters, Sheikh Rehana and Sheikh Hasina, the incumbent Prime Minister of Bangladesh, survived because they were living abroad at that time.

Meanwhile, Majed who had been arrested on April 5 was executed on April 12. (ANI)

