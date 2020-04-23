Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO chief brushes off resignation calls, appeals for US aid

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 23-04-2020 02:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 01:57 IST
WHO chief brushes off resignation calls, appeals for US aid
WHO D-G Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization chief has said that he hopes the United States will reconsider its freeze in funding for his agency and vowed to keep working on "saving lives" despite calls from some US lawmakers for his resignation

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he hopes the US believes the agency is "an important investment, not just to help others, but for the US to stay safe" amid the pandemic. President Donald Trump last week announced a temporary halt to US funding for the UN agency, alleging a WHO cover-up and missteps handling the outbreak

The US is the Geneva-based agency's biggest donor, providing hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of support each year. In Washington, officials said on Wednesday the halt involved new funding for the WHO, and was expected to continue for 60 to 90 days. A group of Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives last week suggested that Trump should condition any voluntary US contributions to the WHO this year on Tedros' resignation. Asked about whether he was considering that, Tedros said: "I will continue to work day and night because this is a blessed work, actually, and responsibility saving lives, and I will focus on that." Dr. Mike Ryan, the WHO's emergencies chief, said the US pause would impact core agency activities like child immunizations, efforts to eradicate polio, and "essential health services and trauma management in some of the most vulnerable populations in the world." "I very much hope that ... this is a 60-day stay on funding," and no more, he said. "That's why you don't see me complaining, because we just need to get on with it." At a news conference in Washington on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced a new tranche of US assistance to specific countries, bringing the total of virus aid this year to more than USD 700 million. Other US officials said the suspended money for the WHO would be used for the same purpose, just distributed to individual groups — eliminating the agency as a conduit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

2 cats in NY become first US pets to test positive for virus

Two pet cats in New York state have tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first confirmed cases in companion animals in the United States, federal officials saidThe cats, which had mild respiratory illnesses and are expected to r...

'No time to act stupidly,' New York's Cuomo warns as Trump lauds state plans to reopen

President Donald Trump on Wednesday applauded steps by a handful of Republican-led U.S. states to reopen their economies, but New Yorks governor, wary of a potential second wave of coronavirus infections, cautioned that it was no time to ac...

Health News Roundup: Roche CEO verdict some antibody tests, 'A disaster'; Italy's daily coronavirus death toll falls and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. A disaster Roche CEOs verdict on some COVID-19 antibody testsSome blood tests being marketed to tell people if they have had the new coronavirus are a disaster, Roche Chief Executive Sev...

People News Roundup: Muted celebrations as Britain's Queen Elizabeth turns 94

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Muted celebrations as Britains Queen Elizabeth turns 94Britains Queen Elizabeth turned 94 on Tuesday but the coronavirus lockdown meant there was little fanfare to mark the occasion. Eliz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020