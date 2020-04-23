US sees 1,738 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

US sees 1,738 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns HopkinsPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2020 06:27 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 06:27 IST
The United States on Wednesday recorded 1,738 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a lower toll than the day before, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University
The new deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the US to 46,583 since the outbreak began there, by far the highest figures recorded by any country caught in the global pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Johns Hopkins University