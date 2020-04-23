Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia gives three-month loan repayment delay for citizens - central bank

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 23-04-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 13:52 IST
Saudi Arabia gives three-month loan repayment delay for citizens - central bank
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Saudi Arabia's Monetary Authority has instructed the kingdom's banks to delay by three months the payment of installments due on all financing facilities extended to Saudi employees, without additional fees, the central bank said on Twitter on Thursday.

The measure is part of a government economic package to help businesses and workers cope with the fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Cong starts kitchen in party office to serve food to migrant workers amid lockdown

The Delhi unit of Congress opened Congress ki Rasoi on Thursday at the party office to serve cooked food to migrant labours who are stranded in Delhi amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Speaking to ANI, PCC president Anil Chaudhry said This is the ...

Coronavirus school shutdowns threaten to deepen U.S. 'digital divide'

Liz Peasley, a special education aide in the rural Grand Coulee Dam School District in Washington State, drives 10 miles from her home on the Colville Indian Reservation just to get a workable cellphone signal.Now, with schools shut down un...

INSIGHT-Blood-pressure drugs are in the crosshairs of COVID-19 research

Scientists are baffled by how the coronavirus attacks the body - killing many patients while barely affecting others.But some are tantalized by a clue A disproportionate number of patients hospitalized by COVID-19, the disease caused by the...

Fears for Uganda's zoo animals as cash dwindles in coronavirus lockdown

Nyakato, an orphaned baby elephant at a conservation centre in Uganda, wants to play. She flaps her small ears while poking her trunk through the fence towards her keeper.For now, her biggest problem is loneliness. But soon it may be food -...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020