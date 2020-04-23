Saudi Arabia gives three-month loan repayment delay for citizens - central bank

Saudi Arabia's Monetary Authority has instructed the kingdom's banks to delay by three months the payment of installments due on all financing facilities extended to Saudi employees, without additional fees, the central bank said on Twitter on Thursday.

The measure is part of a government economic package to help businesses and workers cope with the fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak, it said.

