10-year-old Indian boy found dead in his house in Sharjah

A 10-year-old Indian boy was found dead in his bedroom after his parents broke open the locked door of his room in Sharjah, according to a media report. David Punnakkal, a grade six student who lived with his parents and younger sister, was found lying on the floor of his bedroom by his parents on Tuesday evening, the Gulf News reported.

The boy’s paternal uncle Sunil Devasia said that David finished his e-learning studies at around 5.30 pm and had gone to his room to rest. His parents were unaware that he had locked himself in his room and had continued with working from home and caring for the younger sibling, he said.

As soon as they realised David was not responding to their calls they broke open the door to his bedroom and found him unresponsive on the floor, he claimed. The mother, who works as a nurse, tried to resuscitate her son, but to no avail, the report said.

“The police were immediately called and his body was taken to hospital. I live in Dubai and it took me sometime to reach my brother and his family. My brother and his wife are devastated,” the uncle was quoted as saying by the daily. Sharjah Police said, “Al Gharb Police Station is investigating the case and will summon the parents for questioning. The body was moved to a forensic laboratory for autopsy to find out the reason of death.” The Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed the boy's death. Consul-General of India, Vipul, said on Wednesday that the consulate was informed of the incident.

Sharjah Police is currently investigating the cause of the boy’s death..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

