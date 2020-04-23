Left Menu
Development News Edition

10-year-old Indian boy found dead in his house in Sharjah

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-04-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 19:40 IST
10-year-old Indian boy found dead in his house in Sharjah

A 10-year-old Indian boy was found dead in his bedroom after his parents broke open the locked door of his room in Sharjah, according to a media report. David Punnakkal, a grade six student who lived with his parents and younger sister, was found lying on the floor of his bedroom by his parents on Tuesday evening, the Gulf News reported.

The boy’s paternal uncle Sunil Devasia said that David finished his e-learning studies at around 5.30 pm and had gone to his room to rest. His parents were unaware that he had locked himself in his room and had continued with working from home and caring for the younger sibling, he said.

As soon as they realised David was not responding to their calls they broke open the door to his bedroom and found him unresponsive on the floor, he claimed. The mother, who works as a nurse, tried to resuscitate her son, but to no avail, the report said.

“The police were immediately called and his body was taken to hospital. I live in Dubai and it took me sometime to reach my brother and his family. My brother and his wife are devastated,” the uncle was quoted as saying by the daily. Sharjah Police said, “Al Gharb Police Station is investigating the case and will summon the parents for questioning. The body was moved to a forensic laboratory for autopsy to find out the reason of death.” The Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed the boy's death. Consul-General of India, Vipul, said on Wednesday that the consulate was informed of the incident.

Sharjah Police is currently investigating the cause of the boy’s death..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Qualification for next Champions League should be 'on sporting merit': UEFA

Qualification for the next Champions League should be on sporting merit and domestic leagues should explore all possible options to finish seasons because of the coronavirus crisis, UEFA said on ThursdayThe ideal scenario, should the pandem...

This could take hours: Coronavirus protocols will prolong U.S. House vote

Masked and gloved members of the U.S. House of Representatives gathered in a largely empty Capitol for the first time in weeks on Thursday to vote on the next coronavirus response bill under rules that will extend proceedings for hours in t...

With 217 new cases and nine deaths, tally of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat rises to 2,624 and death toll reaches 112: health official.

With 217 new cases and nine deaths, tally of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat rises to 2,624 and death toll reaches 112 health official....

Soccer-UEFA looking at two options to complete European competitions

UEFA said on Thursday that it is considering two possibilities for resuming its Champions League and Europa League competitions and urged domestic leagues to explore all possible options to finish their domestic seasons.Football across Euro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020