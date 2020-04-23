U.S. Supreme Court hands setback to environmentalists in Hawaii water pollution suit

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out a lower court ruling that had given the green light for environmentalists to sue a Hawaii county for allowing discharges from a waste facility to reach the Pacific Ocean in a case testing the boundaries of a landmark anti-pollution law. The 6-3 ruling sent the case back to the lower court for further review and could still allow for environmental groups to prevail.

The justices tossed the ruling by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2018 that had allowed the lawsuit by the Hawaii Wildlife Fund and other environmental groups to proceed, saying it was too broad.

