Discuss with Jaishankar positive steps US, India are taking to combat COVID-19: Pompeo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo had a telephonic conversation on Thursday during which they discussed bilateral and international cooperation to contain and mitigate COVID-19, and ensure the availability of pharmaceutical and medical supplies. "Spoke with Indian Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar today on positive steps that the United States and India are taking to contain and mitigate COVID19," Pompeo tweeted.

US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said that the two leaders discussed bilateral and international cooperation to contain and mitigate COVID-19 "Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo spoke today with Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. Secretary Pompeo and Minister Jaishankar discussed bilateral and international cooperation to contain and mitigate COVID-19, including ensuring the availability of pharmaceutical and medical supplies," said Ortagus.

In the last one month, Pompeo and Jaishankar have had multiple telephonic conversations to discuss COVID-19. On April 1, the two leaders had discussed the issue of extension of visas for Indians amid COVID-19 during his teleconference call. Earlier on March 16, they talked over the phone the ways the two countries can cooperate to address the challenges arising due to the global outbreak of coronavirus.

Early this month, India at the request of President Donald Trump cleared the export of 35.82 lakh tablets of hydroxychloroquine to the US along with active pharmaceutical ingredient or API required in the manufacturing of the drug. Trump had thanked India for its decision to export hydroxychloroquine to fight coronavirus and lauded Prime Minister Modi for his "strong leadership" in helping "not just India, but humanity" in this fight. (ANI)

