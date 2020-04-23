Left Menu
India takes note of Trump's order to suspend immigration in US for 60-days

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 21:51 IST
India takes note of Trump's order to suspend immigration in US for 60-days
US and India flags. Image Credit: ANI

India has taken note of the executive order signed by US president to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States for 60 days in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, government sources told ANI on Thursday, while expressing hope that people to people contact, which is "bedrock" of relations between two countries, would continue. "Proclamation was signed today, we've taken note, we are studying. It doesn't cover the non-immigrant programme, these programmes have benefited both economies. People to people contact is the bedrock of relations between both countries, hope it continues," sources said.

President Trump signed an executive order to temporarily pause immigration in the US, the order will be reviewed after 60 days. According to informed sources, non-immigrant visas like H1 B is immune to this order, there are between 85,000 and 375,000 estimated Indian nationals working in the US on H-1B.

The United States, which is currently the epicentre of coronavirus, has been also reeling under the economic impact of the pandemic and consequent partial lockdown. The United States witnessed the loss of 701,000 jobs in March raising the nation's unemployment rate by almost one per cent to 4.4 per cent due to the coronavirus pandemic, said the Labor Department in its monthly employment report on Friday.

The US has reported over 8,40,000 cases with over 46,000 fatalities, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

