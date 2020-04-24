Left Menu
Universe announces retirement from Dota 2

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 05:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 05:30 IST
Saahil "Universe" Arora announced his retirement from Dota 2 on Thursday, about two weeks after he was released from Ninjas in Pyjamas' roster. "I have decided to retire as a player from competitive dota 2," the 30-year-old wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. "Whenever I do anything in life I tend to be an all or nothing type of person and dota was no different. For the past 10 years I have given everything I have to this game/competition and it was an incredible experience.

"Now the time has come to pursue other interests and figure out what comes next. Thank you to my fans and past teammates for the amazing memories I will never forget." NiP released Universe, who joined the team last September, on April 7, citing the coronavirus pandemic for forcing a change in their plans.

Universe is best known for a pair of stints with Evil Geniuses (2013-16 and 2016-17) -- contributing to a title at The International in 2015 -- sandwiched around a tenure with Team Secret (2016). He has also spent time with Team Dignitas (2013), Fnatic (2018) and Forward Gaming (2018-19). --Field Level Media

