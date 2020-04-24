Omani princess' fake tweet aims to create discord with Gulf nations: Govt sources

Omani princess Sayyida Mona bint Fahd al Said, who had a Twitter account impersonating her, has issued a clarification regarding the purported tweet on the expulsion of Indian workers from Oman, government sources said on Thursday. "Princess of Oman has given clarification that her Twitter handle was impersonated. We see a design to create discord in India and also in our relations with the Gulf countries. Our missions have appealed to these nations to not fall for such malicious propaganda," sources said.

"Our missions are in touch with host governments. There is an ongoing discussion on the welfare of Indian workers. We have seen such reports. This is a dynamic situation and will continue to engage," they added. The fake tweet had also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spread misinformation.

The account has now been suspended. (ANI)

