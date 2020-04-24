Left Menu
Senator Elizabeth Warren's brother dies of coronavirus related complications

US Senator Elizabeth Warren's brother Donald Reed Herring has died from coronavirus related complications.

24-04-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

US Senator Elizabeth Warren's brother Donald Reed Herring has died from coronavirus related complications. "My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader," Senator said in a tweet on Thursday (local time) morning.

The US Senator said she is grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of her brother. According to The Hill, Reed was 86-years old. "But it's hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say "I love you" one more time--and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close. I'll miss you dearly my brother," she said in another tweet.

The number of coronavirus cases in US have risen to 8,66,646, according to latest data from John Hopkins University. (ANI)

