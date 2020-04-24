Left Menu
Origami - a traditional Japanese craft art that brings people together

The intricate samurai figure is created entirely from folded paper. This art form is known as Origami, which originates from Japan.

The intricate samurai figure is created entirely from folded paper. This art form is known as Origami, which originates from Japan. This piece of art can be found at Origami Kaikan in Ochanomizu, Tokyo.

Kazuo Kobayashi of Origami Museum said, "We wanted the world to enjoy the art of Origami and learn its history. In addition, we have introduced here the craft of painting origami paper in our museum. Many people have been coming here to see our technique that we mastered over the past 30 years". Origami began in temples where the paper was folded in a special way to be presented as a token of appreciation to the gods.

It then became a form of entertainment and games for a variety of ages, as it was taught in schools. Today origami has become a huge inspiration for a variety of fields such as medical appliance, and origami engineering which is applicable to architecture or aeronautical engineering.

Visitors can come and enjoy a range of experience, as well as learn the process of creating origami. A customer said, "This shop is just a world of encouragement and creativity, and his love of the art that he does, he is a true artist. I am so privileged and honoured to be here".

There is also a paper-dyeing studio that visitors can view, and see how the paper used for origami is dyed. A worker at the museum said, "We have paper from all around Japan that we use to dye. We use thick and thin paper as well as other types. Some papers are dyed fully in one tone, while we apply different colors to other types. We also have reflective and matt papers to meet all demands."

This huge range of Origami paper gives people the ability to be as creative as they like. Many items in the museum are exhibited to give inspiration to those who are interested in learning more about this beautiful art.

Kazuo Kobayashi said, "When you make origami animal like rabbit and so on, everyone can tell what it is, so Origami has the power to make people communicate regardless of language, age and race. This is why I can make people smile when I do workshops overseas even though I cannot speak English". Origami is a Japanese art form that can bring people together all over the world. (ANI)

