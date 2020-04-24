Saudi-led coalition announces extension of Yemen ceasefire by one month

Saudi-led coalition announces extension of Yemen ceasefire by one monthReuters | Sana'a | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:07 IST
The Saudi-led coalition announced on Friday it was extending a unilateral ceasefire in Yemen by one month, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a spokesman of the coalition.
A two-week ceasefire in Yemen announced by the coalition battling the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen expired on Thursday without leading to a permanent truce.
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- Saudi
- Saudi Press Agency
- Houthi
- Iran
ALSO READ
Russia, Saudi to debate oil output cuts as U.S. resists joining
Saudi Arabia buys stakes worth $1 bln in European oil companies -WSJ
Saudi-led coalition puts military operations in Yemen on hold for 2 Weeks
Saudi officials announce Yemen cease-fire amid pandemic
Saudi, Russia debate record oil cut as U.S. resists action