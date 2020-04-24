Left Menu
COVID-19: Ambassador Misri interacts with Indians studying in China, assure to extend all possible facilitation

Ambassador of India to China Vikram Misri interacted with Indian students studying in China on Friday and assured them that the embassy and consulates would extend all possible facilitation, including for the attestation of certificates.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:58 IST
Indian Ambassador , Vikram Misri,interacting with Indians studying in China (Twitter/Embassy). Image Credit: ANI

Ambassador of India to China Vikram Misri interacted with Indian students studying in China on Friday and assured them that the embassy and consulates would extend all possible facilitation, including for the attestation of certificates. "Earlier today Amb @VikramMisri interacted with Indian students studying in China. He enquired as to the well-being of the participants and discussed with them how the COVID19 crisis has impacted the education sector," the embassy tweeted.

"Amb @VikramMisri requested the students to continue taking the necessary precautions keeping in mind the local sensitivities. He assured them that @EOIBeijingand Consulates would extend all possible facilitation, including for the attestation of certificates," it added. In February, China's State Council had announced that it has decided to postpone the next semester for Indian students enrolled in Chinese universities who are unable to return in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus which first emerged in Chinese city of Wuhan and killed over 4642 people in the country. In order to control the spread of the virus, China had imposed complete lockdown in the Hubei province temporarily shutting down all the schools and universities. India had engaged with China to safely evacuate its citizens including students studying in universities there. (ANI)

